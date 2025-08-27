Left Menu

UK's Bold Stand: New Statutory Definition to Combat Honour-Based Violence

The UK government has unveiled initiatives to counter honour-based violence, including new statutory guidance and a legal definition, emphasizing a commitment to deliver justice and support victims. This approach aims to reduce violence against women and girls by half within a decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-08-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 22:22 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK government has introduced significant measures to address honour-based violence, unveiling a new statutory guidance and legal definition to bring more attention and seriousness to such crimes.

The announcement came as data showed 2,755 offences in England and Wales last year related to honour-based abuse. Typically associated with maintaining family honour, these crimes include activities like killings, kidnappings, female genital mutilation, and forced marriages.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper called these actions a crucial step in the government's goal to cut violence against women and girls within ten years. The plans include helping police, social workers, and others in better supporting victims and ensuring critical information is not lost during legal proceedings.

Additionally, the National Centre for Violence Against Women and Girls will work to improve police assessments of the risks posed by honour-based offenders.

With support from organizations like Karma Nirvana, the new measures are expected to prevent victims from being overlooked, and provide clarity and consistency in the criminal justice process. A study examining the prevalence of these crimes and a community awareness campaign will also be launched.

(With inputs from agencies.)

