Uproar in Southern Lebanon: U.S. Envoy Barrack Sparks Controversy

In southern Lebanon, widespread protests thwarted U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack's planned visit following comments he made that angered local reporters. The demonstrations reflect significant opposition to U.S. initiatives related to Hezbollah's disarmament.

Banners denouncing America were prominent as protesters in Tyre and Khiyam expressed their discontent, resulting in the cancellation of Barrack's visit. The U.S. embassy in Beirut has yet to comment on the unfolding events.

These protests, fueled by distrust toward U.S. motives and plans, including an economic development initiative, pose challenges to U.S. diplomatic efforts in the region. Tensions are underscored by longstanding sentiment tied to past conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)