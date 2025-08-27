Left Menu

Businessman's Trust Betrayed: The Shocking Greater Faridabad Shooting

Suresh, a liquor businessman in Greater Faridabad, was shot by his friend Vinod outside KLJ Society. The motive was reportedly anger over Suresh taking Vinod's wife to Manali. An FIR has been registered, and police are actively searching for Vinod, who remains at large.

A shocking incident unfolded in Greater Faridabad as a businessman was critically injured in a shooting outside KLJ Society. The victim, Suresh, a local liquor businessman, was targeted by his friend Vinod, authorities reported.

The altercation stemmed from personal grievances, as police investigations suggest Vinod was enraged after Suresh traveled with his wife to Manali. Upon their return, Vinod confronted Suresh and opened fire in a fit of anger.

Greater Faridabad police have launched a manhunt for Vinod, who fled the scene post-attack, as an FIR has been registered in connection with the case. Officers continue to pursue leads to bring the suspect to justice.

