Tragedy in Sukma: Shikshadoot Murdered by Naxalites

A temporary visiting teacher was killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. The attack reflects ongoing violence with civilians often targeted on suspicion of aiding police. This incident adds to a series of similar killings in the Bastar region by Maoist insurgents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma | Updated: 27-08-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 23:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old temporary visiting teacher, known as a 'shikshadoot', was brutally murdered by Naxalites in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, as confirmed by authorities. This unfortunate incident occurred on Wednesday evening in the remote Silger village.

Although the exact motive remains unclear, it is known that Maoists frequently target villagers and civilians suspected of being police informers. According to the local police, Laxman Barse was attacked with sharp-edged weapons, and his family members were assaulted when they attempted to intervene.

This event is part of a disturbing pattern in the region. Earlier, similar incidents took place in Bijapur and Dantewada districts, leading to approximately 30 deaths in Maoist violence in the Bastar region this year alone.

