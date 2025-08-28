Left Menu

Justice, Transparency, and Dissent: The Supreme Court's Internal Debate

The recent elevation of two high court chief justices to the Supreme Court has sparked a debate on transparency following Justice B V Nagarathna’s dissent. Former Justice A S Oka emphasized the need for transparency in the collegium process and the importance of understanding dissent within the judiciary.

In the wake of two high court chief justices' move to the Supreme Court, Justice B V Nagarathna's dissent on the collegium's recommendations has ignited a heated discourse on transparency. Speaking to senior advocate Indira Jaising, former Supreme Court judge A S Oka stressed the necessity for openness in judicial appointments.

The discussion arose during the launch of "(In)Complete Justice? The Supreme Court at 75", edited by former Chief Justice of Orissa High Court S Muralidhar. Questions were raised about the collegium's secretive nature and the criteria for selecting future Chief Justices of India, especially amidst dissent from the Supreme Court's sole woman judge.

Justice Oka pointed out that while transparency is essential, publicizing deliberations might violate the privacy of those considered by the collegium. Asserting that balancing transparency with privacy is crucial, he also addressed Justice Nagarathna's opposition due to the low seniority and regional imbalance posed by Justice Pancholi's elevation.

