Ukraine Pursues Peace Amidst Global Diplomatic Engagements

On Wednesday, Andriy Yermak, chief of staff for the Ukrainian president, emphasized ongoing diplomatic efforts in Riyadh to advance peace in Ukraine. This comes as part of a broader engagement involving Saudi Arabia's participation in the peace process.

Yermak detailed meetings with top Saudi officials, including the defense minister and national security adviser, in a post on the Telegram messaging app. The delegation is also scheduled for high-level talks in Switzerland, with plans to continue discussions in New York with U.S. administration officials.

Meanwhile, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff announced an upcoming meeting with Ukrainian representatives in New York. He also noted continued dialogue between Washington and Moscow. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy suggested potential hosts for further peace talks with Russia, including Turkey, the Gulf states, or European countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)