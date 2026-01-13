Zelenskiy Urges Global Support for Iranian Protests

In a powerful address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged the international community to back the ongoing protests in Iran. He highlighted the oppressive nature of the Iranian government, which not only affects its own citizens but also has detrimental implications for other countries, including Ukraine.

Describing the protests as an "uprising," Zelenskiy pointed out that global support could be pivotal in ousting the current Iranian regime. The unrest in Iran started over economic grievances but has since evolved into a broader movement demanding systemic change.

Zelenskiy also critiqued the close ties between Russia and Iran, underscored by their military collaborations, particularly the use of Iranian-made drones in Russia's conflict with Ukraine. He called on global leaders to seize this moment to support the Iranian people's struggle for freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)