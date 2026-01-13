Left Menu

Zelenskiy Urges Global Support for Iranian Protests

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy calls for global support to help Iranians overthrow their regime amidst nationwide protests. He emphasizes the impact of Iran's regime on other nations, including Ukraine, and urges international leaders to act promptly. The protests have extended from economic concerns to demands for significant political change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 02:05 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 02:05 IST
Zelenskiy Urges Global Support for Iranian Protests

In a powerful address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged the international community to back the ongoing protests in Iran. He highlighted the oppressive nature of the Iranian government, which not only affects its own citizens but also has detrimental implications for other countries, including Ukraine.

Describing the protests as an "uprising," Zelenskiy pointed out that global support could be pivotal in ousting the current Iranian regime. The unrest in Iran started over economic grievances but has since evolved into a broader movement demanding systemic change.

Zelenskiy also critiqued the close ties between Russia and Iran, underscored by their military collaborations, particularly the use of Iranian-made drones in Russia's conflict with Ukraine. He called on global leaders to seize this moment to support the Iranian people's struggle for freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navigating the Red Sea: A New Era for Global Shipping Routes

Navigating the Red Sea: A New Era for Global Shipping Routes

 Global
2
Trump's Iran Tariff Ultimatum Shakes Global Trade

Trump's Iran Tariff Ultimatum Shakes Global Trade

 United States
3
Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

 Global
4
Minnesota Clashes with Trump Administration Over Federal Law Enforcement Surge

Minnesota Clashes with Trump Administration Over Federal Law Enforcement Sur...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026