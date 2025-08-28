Uttarakhand Court Exposes Fake Warrant Scam

The Uttarakhand High Court has intervened in a disturbing case where fake non-bailable warrants were used to extort money, raising serious concerns about systemic credibility. The court has directed that the Reserve Bank of India, private banks, and telecom operators be implicated in the ongoing investigation.

Originating from a petition by Haridwar resident Surendra Kumar, the scam unfolded when Kumar received threatening phone calls prompting him to deposit Rs 30,000 under the guise of a court order. Alarmingly, this was facilitated using QR codes for accounts in private banks, possibly implicating the banks in the criminal act.

Lawyer Prabha Naithani emphasized that the warrants, in the name of a non-existent Additional District Judge, revealed the scam's elaborate nature. As the Uttarakhand High Court escalates the matter to a public interest litigation, it sheds light on broader systemic vulnerabilities.

