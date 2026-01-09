India's forex reserves dropped by USD 9.809 billion to USD 686.801 billion in week to January 2, says RBI.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:22 IST
India's forex reserves dropped by USD 9.809 billion to USD 686.801 billion in week to January 2, says RBI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Global Economy Faces Challenges Amid Resilience and Uncertainty
China's Crackdown on Food Delivery Giants: Balancing Competition & Economy
Revolutionizing Broadcasting: Creator's Economy Gets Prime Time Spotlight
We continue to witness disturbing pattern of recurring attacks on minorities in Bangladesh: MEA.
RBI Holds Fire: No Rate Cut Amid Robust Growth and Benign Inflation