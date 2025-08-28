China and Canada Seek Constructive Trade Relations

China's top trade negotiator, Li Chenggang, emphasized the country's readiness to manage differences with Canada through constructive dialogue and pragmatic actions. His remarks came during a significant economic and trade meeting held Tuesday in Ottawa.

The meeting involved a series of 'frank and constructive exchanges' focused on improving and developing bilateral economic and trade relations, according to a statement issued by the Chinese commerce ministry on Thursday.

Both nations are committed to strengthening their partnership, aiming to enhance mutual understanding and resolve trade differences through continuous engagement and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)