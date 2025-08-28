Left Menu

China and Canada Seek Constructive Trade Relations

China and Canada are working to address their differences through constructive dialogue and pragmatic actions, as discussed by China's chief trade negotiator, Li Chenggang, during an economic and trade meeting in Ottawa. Both nations aim to enhance their bilateral economic and trade relations through frank exchanges.

China's top trade negotiator, Li Chenggang, emphasized the country's readiness to manage differences with Canada through constructive dialogue and pragmatic actions. His remarks came during a significant economic and trade meeting held Tuesday in Ottawa.

The meeting involved a series of 'frank and constructive exchanges' focused on improving and developing bilateral economic and trade relations, according to a statement issued by the Chinese commerce ministry on Thursday.

Both nations are committed to strengthening their partnership, aiming to enhance mutual understanding and resolve trade differences through continuous engagement and cooperation.

