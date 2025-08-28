Transparency vs. Privacy: Debating Collegium Dissent

The recent elevation of two high court chief justices to the Supreme Court has sparked a conversation about dissent within the judicial collegium. Justice B V Nagarathna's opposition to these elevations brought forth questions on the selection criteria for future Chief Justices of India.

During the launch of '(In)Complete Justice? The Supreme Court at 75', former Supreme Court Justice A S Oka suggested that while transparency is crucial, there is a need to protect the privacy of lawyers considered by the collegium. Justice Oka emphasized the importance of understanding dissent and deliberations within the system.

The discussion, which included justices S Muralidhar and Oka alongside political scientist Gopal Guru, also focused on the challenges in maintaining a balance between public transparency and individual privacy. The book explores the evolving role of the Supreme Court, seeking to foster public dialogue on its legitimacy and justice delivery.

