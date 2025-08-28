Tribute to a Fallen Braveheart: Havildar Ikbal Ali's Ultimate Sacrifice

Tragedy struck in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district as Havildar Ikbal Ali, a dedicated soldier, lost his life performing operational duties. The Army, particularly the Chinar Corps, paid tribute to his unwavering courage and commitment to the nation.

The Chinar Corps, based in Srinagar, expressed their admiration for Havildar Ikbal Ali's bravery. They acknowledged that his actions and valour will remain an inspiration for future generations.

The Army further extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the fallen soldier, affirming their promise to stand by them and ensure their well-being during this challenging time.

(With inputs from agencies.)