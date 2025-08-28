Left Menu

Tribute to a Fallen Braveheart: Havildar Ikbal Ali's Ultimate Sacrifice

Havildar Ikbal Ali, a soldier in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, died on duty. The Army's Chinar Corps honors his courage and dedication, pledging solidarity with his family. His valour inspires the corps, who commit to supporting the bereaved relatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-08-2025 08:33 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 08:33 IST
Tragedy struck in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district as Havildar Ikbal Ali, a dedicated soldier, lost his life performing operational duties. The Army, particularly the Chinar Corps, paid tribute to his unwavering courage and commitment to the nation.

The Chinar Corps, based in Srinagar, expressed their admiration for Havildar Ikbal Ali's bravery. They acknowledged that his actions and valour will remain an inspiration for future generations.

The Army further extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the fallen soldier, affirming their promise to stand by them and ensure their well-being during this challenging time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

