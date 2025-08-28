Left Menu

Mizoram's Bold Move: Banning Begging for a Brighter Future

Mizoram assembly passed the Mizoram Prohibition of Beggary Bill, 2025, seeking to ban begging while proposing rehabilitation for beggars. Despite opposition concerns, the bill aims to curb an expected influx due to new railway developments, focusing on sustainable support and community involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 28-08-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 09:17 IST
Mizoram's Bold Move: Banning Begging for a Brighter Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram assembly has officially passed the Mizoram Prohibition of Beggary Bill, 2025, aimed at not only prohibiting begging but also providing rehabilitation via sustainable livelihood options for beggars. The initiative has faced objections from opposition members who argue its conflict with the Christian faith and potential reputational damage.

Social Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii emphasized the state's proactive measures to handle the anticipated rise in begging due to the new railhead at Sairang-Sihhmui, which is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government plans to establish a state-level 'relief board' and receiving centers to temporarily accommodate beggars before repatriating them.

With over 30 beggars currently recorded in Aizawl, the bill entails comprehensive regulatory frameworks to keep Mizoram beggar-free. Despite criticism, the legislation passed after extensive debate, reflecting the government's commitment to leveraging community resources like NGOs and churches to achieve its goals.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collapse in Virar: Silent Warnings Ignored

Tragic Collapse in Virar: Silent Warnings Ignored

 India
2
Manchester United Faces Shock Cup Upset Against Grimsby Town

Manchester United Faces Shock Cup Upset Against Grimsby Town

 United Kingdom
3
Pioneering Smart Homes: LG Soft India and CUSAT Collaboration

Pioneering Smart Homes: LG Soft India and CUSAT Collaboration

 India
4
Hong Kong's National Security Trial: A Spotlight on Jimmy Lai

Hong Kong's National Security Trial: A Spotlight on Jimmy Lai

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025