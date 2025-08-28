Mizoram's Bold Move: Banning Begging for a Brighter Future

The Mizoram assembly has officially passed the Mizoram Prohibition of Beggary Bill, 2025, aimed at not only prohibiting begging but also providing rehabilitation via sustainable livelihood options for beggars. The initiative has faced objections from opposition members who argue its conflict with the Christian faith and potential reputational damage.

Social Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii emphasized the state's proactive measures to handle the anticipated rise in begging due to the new railhead at Sairang-Sihhmui, which is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government plans to establish a state-level 'relief board' and receiving centers to temporarily accommodate beggars before repatriating them.

With over 30 beggars currently recorded in Aizawl, the bill entails comprehensive regulatory frameworks to keep Mizoram beggar-free. Despite criticism, the legislation passed after extensive debate, reflecting the government's commitment to leveraging community resources like NGOs and churches to achieve its goals.