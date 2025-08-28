Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Diplomatic Debut: A Historic Visit to China

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is set to visit China next week to attend a military parade marking Japan's WWII surrender, highlighting a rare multilateral diplomatic engagement. Kim aims to bolster his global stature amidst international sanctions and North Korea's tighter alliances with China and Russia.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is preparing for a significant diplomatic venture as he travels to China next week to partake in a military parade commemorating Japan's World War II surrender. This marks a rare appearance for Kim on a multilateral stage, facilitated by an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to North Korea's state media, KCNA.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite an unresolved arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, will be present. The absence of major Western and EU leaders is notable, with Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico being the sole exception among the 26 foreign state heads attending, stated China's foreign ministry.

According to Yang Moo-jin, president of the University of North Korean Studies, this event is unusual for Kim and presents a unique opportunity for him to meet global leaders such as Putin and Xi. The parade also reflects the warming relations among North Korea, China, and Russia, which may affect the geopolitical dynamics involving South Korea, Japan, and the U.S.

