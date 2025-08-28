Left Menu

Tragic Family Suicide in Belur: Financial Struggle Leads to Fatal Decision

A family of four in Belur suffered a tragic fate after allegedly consuming acid used for rubber processing in a suspected suicide attempt. Three members, Gopi Mulaveniveedu, his wife Indira, and elder son Ranjesh, died, while the younger son, Ragesh, remains critical. Financial struggles reportedly triggered the incident.

  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Belur, where a family of four allegedly attempted suicide by consuming acid, leading to the deaths of three members, while one remains critically injured, police reported on Thursday.

The victims have been identified as Gopi Mulaveniveedu, 56, his wife K V Indira, 54, and their elder son Ranjesh, 36. Their younger son, Ragesh, 35, is battling for his life at the Government Medical College in Pariyaram, authorities confirmed.

The family had faced financial difficulties, having shut down their grocery store after incurring losses and attempting to recover by planting coconut saplings. A case of unnatural death has been registered, with further investigations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

