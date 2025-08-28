Flood Alert Issued for Krishna River Amid Rising Waters
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has alerted citizens about rising floodwaters in the Krishna River at Prakasam Barrage, Vijayawada. Inflows and outflows were recorded at 3.62 lakh cusecs. An official warning may be issued, urging precaution among residents and Ganesh Chaturthi celebrants near the river.
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) reported on Thursday that the floodwaters are rising in the Krishna River at Prakasam Barrage, Vijayawada. Inflows and outflows have reached a significant 3.62 lakh cusecs, as confirmed by APSDMA managing director Prakhar Jain.
Addressing the situation, Jain indicated that the intensity of the waters may necessitate a first-level warning by the afternoon. He urged individuals living near the riverbanks and riparian zones to exercise caution and prepare for potential flooding.
In light of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, celebrants were specifically advised against crossing streams and canals during idol immersion ceremonies due to the heightened water levels, which pose increased safety risks.
