Swiss-Ukrainian Talks: A Step Forward in Reconstruction

On Thursday, Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter warmly received Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko in Bern. The courtesy visit was marked by significant discussions on peace and reconstruction efforts in Ukraine, the Swiss government reported.

The dialogue was primarily centered around advancing the peace process and developing strategic plans for rebuilding Ukraine, demonstrating strong international alliances.

Switzerland's commitment to international support and collaboration was evident as the leaders explored pathways to aid Ukraine's recovery efforts, focusing on both immediate needs and long-term stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)