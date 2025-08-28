Trump Aims to Tighten Visa Restrictions on Foreign Students and Media Personnel
The Trump administration proposes new rules to limit visa durations for foreign students and media workers in the US. The proposed changes aim to end indefinite stays for these visa holders, requiring them to apply for extensions. The plans also include changes to the H1B programme and Green Card process.
The Trump administration is proposing new regulations to limit the duration of visas for foreign students and media personnel in the United States. The Department of Homeland Security announced that the changes would restrict the time these individuals can stay in the country, requiring additional screenings.
This initiative seeks to terminate the indefinite stay policies that have allowed foreign students and media workers to remain in the US without regular assessments. Under the proposed rule, students and exchange visitors would be granted visas only for the duration of their program, not exceeding four years, necessitating applications for extended stays.
Furthermore, the administration plans to overhauls the H1B visa programme and adjust the Green Card process amidst recent tensions with India over trade tariffs. These measures signify a broader strategy to revise immigration policies under former President Trump's agenda.
