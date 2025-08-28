Left Menu

Ukrainian Forces Score Hit on Russian Warship

Ukraine's military successfully targeted and damaged a Russian missile-carrying warship in the Sea of Azov. The vessel, which was within the potential launch area for Kalibr missiles, was subsequently forced to withdraw from its operational zone, marking another tense development in ongoing regional conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 28-08-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 14:18 IST
Ukrainian Forces Score Hit on Russian Warship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's military has executed a strategic strike against a Russian warship in the Sea of Azov, as confirmed by Ukrainian military intelligence on Thursday. The attack focused on a missile-carrying vessel positioned in Temryuk Bay.

The targeted Russian warship, part of a potential Kalibr missile launch area, sustained damage significant enough to compel its withdrawal from the combat duty zone. This operation marks a critical moment in the escalating tensions between the two nations.

Ukrainian military sources made the announcement via Telegram, indicating the ongoing commitment of Ukrainian forces to disrupting Russian military capabilities in the region.

TRENDING

1
Elderly Couple Duped in Elaborate Cyber 'Virtual Arrest' Scam

Elderly Couple Duped in Elaborate Cyber 'Virtual Arrest' Scam

 India
2
Finance Minister Pledges Support Amidst High US Tariffs

Finance Minister Pledges Support Amidst High US Tariffs

 India
3
Amazon Expands India Operations with New Fulfilment and Sort Centres Ahead of Festive Season

Amazon Expands India Operations with New Fulfilment and Sort Centres Ahead o...

 India
4
Dwindling Russia-China Trade: A Concern for Putin Ahead of Summit

Dwindling Russia-China Trade: A Concern for Putin Ahead of Summit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025