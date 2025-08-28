Ukraine's military has executed a strategic strike against a Russian warship in the Sea of Azov, as confirmed by Ukrainian military intelligence on Thursday. The attack focused on a missile-carrying vessel positioned in Temryuk Bay.

The targeted Russian warship, part of a potential Kalibr missile launch area, sustained damage significant enough to compel its withdrawal from the combat duty zone. This operation marks a critical moment in the escalating tensions between the two nations.

Ukrainian military sources made the announcement via Telegram, indicating the ongoing commitment of Ukrainian forces to disrupting Russian military capabilities in the region.