High Alert in Bihar as Terror Threat Looms

Bihar is on high security alert following intelligence inputs indicating that three terrorists from Pakistan have infiltrated the state through the Nepal border. The alert, as confirmed by Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar, has prompted heightened vigilance across districts.

Photographs of the suspected terrorists — Hasnain from Rawalpindi, Adil from Umerkot, and Usman from Bahawalpur — have been disseminated. These individuals are affiliated with the banned group Jaish-e-Mohammed, according to police sources.

Security has been significantly increased at major tourist destinations and vital institutions, such as the Mahabodhi Temple Complex and Patna's Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, in response to the potential threat. Airport security across the state has also been bolstered.