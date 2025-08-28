Tragic Altercation in East Delhi: Four Arrested in Fatal Stabbing

In a tragic incident in east Delhi's Mandawali area, four men were arrested for fatally stabbing a 30-year-old man named Narender. The altercation occurred following verbal abuse from the victim, who was under the influence of alcohol.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday night when police were alerted about the crime in Rajinder Park, West Vinod Nagar. Upon arrival, they found Narender, originally from Almora, Uttarakhand, with multiple stab wounds. He was declared dead at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

Two suspects, Aman Saifi and Aftab, were arrested in Ghaziabad, while Nikhil Bora and Prem Kumar were nabbed in Hapur. A motorcycle used for escape was recovered. Police are still pursuing another suspect, Bhuppi, who also participated in the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)