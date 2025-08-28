Left Menu

Tragic Altercation in East Delhi: Four Arrested in Fatal Stabbing

Four men have been arrested for fatally stabbing a 30-year-old man named Narender in east Delhi's Mandawali area. The altercation began after an inebriated Narender asked the group for a cigarette and subsequently abused them. Police tracked down the suspects quickly, recovering a motorcycle used in the escape.

Updated: 28-08-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 15:05 IST
In a tragic incident in east Delhi's Mandawali area, four men were arrested for fatally stabbing a 30-year-old man named Narender. The altercation occurred following verbal abuse from the victim, who was under the influence of alcohol.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday night when police were alerted about the crime in Rajinder Park, West Vinod Nagar. Upon arrival, they found Narender, originally from Almora, Uttarakhand, with multiple stab wounds. He was declared dead at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

Two suspects, Aman Saifi and Aftab, were arrested in Ghaziabad, while Nikhil Bora and Prem Kumar were nabbed in Hapur. A motorcycle used for escape was recovered. Police are still pursuing another suspect, Bhuppi, who also participated in the attack.

