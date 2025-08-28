Left Menu

Unwanted Borders: Stuck Between Nations

The Calcutta High Court seeks the Indian government's guidance on the fate of P Yousuf, a man held in India as a foreign national for over a decade while Pakistan refuses citizenship. Convicted for illegal border crossing, Yousuf remains in Indian jail despite serving his sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-08-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 15:44 IST
The Calcutta High Court has taken a significant step by asking the central government to provide clarity on the future of P Yousuf, a man entangled in a complex international citizenship issue. Yousuf, detained for over ten years, remains jailed in India after Pakistan denied him citizenship.

Justice Amrita Sinha addressed the predicament of Yousuf, acknowledging his legal limbo as a foreign national, yet rejected by Pakistan. Despite serving a 650-day sentence for illegally crossing the India-Bangladesh border in 2012, he continues to be held in Dumdum Central Correctional Home.

The West Bengal government's submission noted consular efforts, with Pakistan still unwilling to recognize Yousuf as its own. Meanwhile, Yousuf claims Indian citizenship, supported by property documents in Kerala. The court has involved the Ministry of Home Affairs to resolve this stalemate ahead of a subsequent hearing on September 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)

