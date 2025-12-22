Left Menu

Tragic Bathroom Incident: Suffocation Claims Lives

A government employee and his wife died from suffocation in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, due to a gas-operated water heater. Police discovered their bodies in their bathroom, suspecting a lack of oxygen led to their demise. The couple was identified as Harjinder and Renu Saxena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:24 IST
A government employee and his wife tragically lost their lives due to suffocation from a gas-operated water heater, according to police in Pilibhit district, Uttar Pradesh.

The bodies of Harjinder and his wife Renu Saxena were discovered by law enforcement in the bathroom of their home in Gurukul Puram Colony, following a call from a concerned neighbor.

Initial investigations suggest both died instantly due to oxygen deprivation. Harjinder was reportedly assisting his injured wife at the time. The couple's remains have been sent for postmortem examination.

