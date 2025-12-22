Tragic Bathroom Incident: Suffocation Claims Lives

A government employee and his wife tragically lost their lives due to suffocation from a gas-operated water heater, according to police in Pilibhit district, Uttar Pradesh.

The bodies of Harjinder and his wife Renu Saxena were discovered by law enforcement in the bathroom of their home in Gurukul Puram Colony, following a call from a concerned neighbor.

Initial investigations suggest both died instantly due to oxygen deprivation. Harjinder was reportedly assisting his injured wife at the time. The couple's remains have been sent for postmortem examination.