High Court Mandates Submission of Medical Records in Rugby Concussion Lawsuit
The UK's High Court ruled that former rugby players must submit medical and neurological records in a concussion lawsuit. They allege governing bodies failed to protect them from injuries leading to neurological conditions. The order aims to resolve delays, with over 1,000 players involved in the case.
The UK's High Court has mandated that former rugby players submit their medical and neurological records as part of an ongoing concussion lawsuit.
The players allege negligence by governing bodies, accusing them of failing to mitigate the risks of concussions and resulting neurological conditions.
This ruling addresses procedural delays, pushing the case forward and ensuring that over 1,000 plaintiffs' claims are evaluated comprehensively.
