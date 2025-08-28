Left Menu

EU Condemns Attack on Diplomatic Building in Kyiv

Kaja Kallas, EU foreign policy chief, announced that the EU is summoning the Russian envoy following an attack on Ukraine's capital, which damaged the EU delegation's building in Kyiv. She emphasized that no diplomatic mission should be targeted.

Kaja Kallas
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union is taking diplomatic action in response to recent aggression in Kyiv. Foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced the decision to summon the Russian envoy in Brussels after an attack believed to be orchestrated by Russia struck Ukraine's capital.

The incident included a drone and missile assault that caused damage to the EU delegation's building in Kyiv. This has led to heightened tensions in the region, and an urgent call for diplomatic discussions.

Kallas conveyed her stance through social media, clearly stating, "No diplomatic mission should ever be a target." She communicated extensively with her colleagues in the affected area to understand the full impact of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

