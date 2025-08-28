CPI Delegation Pushes for Voter Inclusion in Bihar
A Communist Party of India delegation met with the Election Commission of India to address concerns about voter exclusion in Bihar during the Special Intensive Revision. Discussions also covered the model code of conduct and fair elections. Over 28,000 representatives have engaged in recent electoral meetings.
A Communist Party of India (CPI) delegation engaged with the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday, addressing concerns from Bihar's Special Intensive Revision to the model code of conduct, according to CPI General Secretary D Raja.
In their meeting, Raja and the delegation highlighted voter exclusion issues in Bihar while discussing the need for a fair electoral process ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. They stressed the ECI's responsibility to guarantee voting rights for all eligible citizens.
The ECI has reported holding 4,719 all-party meetings over the past 150 days, facilitating dialogue with national and state political figures to foster constructive discussions and address concerns regarding electoral procedures.

