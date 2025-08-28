Left Menu

U.N. Staff Urges Leader to Label Gaza Conflict as Genocide

Over 500 U.N. staff at the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights have urged leader Volker Turk to label the Gaza conflict as genocide in light of legal evidence. The request follows international concern about potential war crimes in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

28-08-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hundreds of employees at the U.N.'s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights are pressuring Volker Turk to classify the Gaza conflict as genocide. This demand was outlined in a letter seen by Reuters, which notes that the Israel-Hamas war meets genocide criteria due to documented violations' scale and scope.

The U.N. body faces criticism for its silence on the issue, with the letter referencing past failures, like the 1994 Rwanda genocide, in bolstering their argument. Meanwhile, Israel refutes the genocide claims, citing self-defense after deadly attacks from Hamas.

OHCHR spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani acknowledged the challenge in documenting and raising the alarm about the situation in Gaza, while Turk noted the shared moral indignation over the horrors witnessed and emphasized internal unity amidst adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

