Left Menu

Kremlin's Paradox: Peace Talks Amidst Turmoil in Ukraine

The Kremlin reveals continued interest in Ukraine peace talks despite a deadly strike on Kyiv. The overnight attack by Russia highlights both sides' ongoing hostilities. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov affirms Russia's focus on military targets, yet Ukraine reports civilian casualties amid diplomatic efforts for peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:49 IST
Kremlin's Paradox: Peace Talks Amidst Turmoil in Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin announced its ongoing interest in pursuing peace talks regarding Ukraine, even after a recent large-scale and deadly strike on Kyiv. This overnight attack, conducted by Russia, reportedly killed 15 people, including four children, according to Ukrainian officials. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called it Moscow's response to efforts to end the conflict diplomatically.

In response to questions about the apparent contradiction between recent attacks and Moscow's stated peace intentions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov remarked that mutual hostilities persist. He emphasized that Russian forces are targeting military infrastructure while acknowledging ongoing incidents involving strikes on Russian civilian areas by the Kyiv regime.

Despite claims of not targeting civilians, further assessments reveal significant civilian casualties from Russian strikes. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue targeting Russian economic sectors, notably striking two oil refineries. Discussions regarding a potential ceasefire remain inconclusive, with Kremlin officials urging discreet negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ED Expands Probe in Andaman Loan Scam: Financial Networks Under Scrutiny

ED Expands Probe in Andaman Loan Scam: Financial Networks Under Scrutiny

 India
2
Rajasthan High Court Cancels 2021 SI Recruitment: A Victory for Youth

Rajasthan High Court Cancels 2021 SI Recruitment: A Victory for Youth

 India
3
Dwello's Festive Bonanza: Unlock Your Dream Home with Exciting Offers

Dwello's Festive Bonanza: Unlock Your Dream Home with Exciting Offers

 India
4
India Extends Cotton Import Duty Exemption to Boost Textile Sector

India Extends Cotton Import Duty Exemption to Boost Textile Sector

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025