The Kremlin announced its ongoing interest in pursuing peace talks regarding Ukraine, even after a recent large-scale and deadly strike on Kyiv. This overnight attack, conducted by Russia, reportedly killed 15 people, including four children, according to Ukrainian officials. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called it Moscow's response to efforts to end the conflict diplomatically.

In response to questions about the apparent contradiction between recent attacks and Moscow's stated peace intentions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov remarked that mutual hostilities persist. He emphasized that Russian forces are targeting military infrastructure while acknowledging ongoing incidents involving strikes on Russian civilian areas by the Kyiv regime.

Despite claims of not targeting civilians, further assessments reveal significant civilian casualties from Russian strikes. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue targeting Russian economic sectors, notably striking two oil refineries. Discussions regarding a potential ceasefire remain inconclusive, with Kremlin officials urging discreet negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)