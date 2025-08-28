Delhi Police Crackdown: Notorious Gangsters Arrested

Delhi Police recently apprehended four notorious criminals associated with foreign-based gangsters Harry Boxer and Rohit Godara. The arrests took place in the national capital and Mohali in Punjab, according to officials.

The operation followed a tip-off that two suspects, Kartik Jakhar and Kavish, were planning a crime in Delhi. The Special Cell laid a trap in New Ashok Nagar, leading to the duo's arrest following an exchange of gunfire, which resulted in Jakhar's injury.

Interrogations revealed that two additional suspects were planning a murder in Chandigarh. This information led to their arrest in Mohali, where police recovered weapons and a photograph of the intended target. All four men are linked to multiple extortion cases in Delhi and Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)