Delhi Police Crackdown: Notorious Gangsters Arrested
Delhi Police have arrested four criminals linked to gangsters Harry Boxer and Rohit Godara. These individuals were apprehended in Delhi and Mohali, with two arrested after an encounter. The gang is associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, involved in multiple extortion cases.
Delhi Police recently apprehended four notorious criminals associated with foreign-based gangsters Harry Boxer and Rohit Godara. The arrests took place in the national capital and Mohali in Punjab, according to officials.
The operation followed a tip-off that two suspects, Kartik Jakhar and Kavish, were planning a crime in Delhi. The Special Cell laid a trap in New Ashok Nagar, leading to the duo's arrest following an exchange of gunfire, which resulted in Jakhar's injury.
Interrogations revealed that two additional suspects were planning a murder in Chandigarh. This information led to their arrest in Mohali, where police recovered weapons and a photograph of the intended target. All four men are linked to multiple extortion cases in Delhi and Rajasthan.
