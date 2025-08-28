APRERA Cracks Down on Unregistered Real Estate Agents

The Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (APRERA) has issued a stern warning to the public against dealing with unregistered real estate agents and called for these agents to register within 30 days to comply with the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

APRERA Chairperson S Suresh Kumar emphasized that registration is mandatory and critical for maintaining trust in the real estate sector. Despite the law, only 248 agents are registered, with thousands still operating informally. This situation jeopardizes consumer protection and hinders transparency in real estate deals.

In response, APRERA has empowered its members to swiftly handle pending applications and introduced simplified online registration to ease compliance. Agents who fail to register by the deadline may face fines, restrictions, or legal action. Meanwhile, APRERA encouraged industry groups like NAREDCO and CREDAI to promote awareness and compliance among their members.

(With inputs from agencies.)