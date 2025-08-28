Left Menu

APRERA Cracks Down on Unregistered Real Estate Agents

The Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (APRERA) has urged unregistered real estate agents to register within 30 days to comply with the Real Estate Act, 2016. Operating without registration is deemed illegal, as it compromises consumer protection and transparency in property transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:13 IST
APRERA Cracks Down on Unregistered Real Estate Agents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (APRERA) has issued a stern warning to the public against dealing with unregistered real estate agents and called for these agents to register within 30 days to comply with the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

APRERA Chairperson S Suresh Kumar emphasized that registration is mandatory and critical for maintaining trust in the real estate sector. Despite the law, only 248 agents are registered, with thousands still operating informally. This situation jeopardizes consumer protection and hinders transparency in real estate deals.

In response, APRERA has empowered its members to swiftly handle pending applications and introduced simplified online registration to ease compliance. Agents who fail to register by the deadline may face fines, restrictions, or legal action. Meanwhile, APRERA encouraged industry groups like NAREDCO and CREDAI to promote awareness and compliance among their members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Revolution in India's Mining Sector: Tech Innovations Propel Growth

Digital Revolution in India's Mining Sector: Tech Innovations Propel Growth

 India
2
Vision Beyond Sight: Lt Col Dwarkesh's Journey to Gold

Vision Beyond Sight: Lt Col Dwarkesh's Journey to Gold

 India
3
Unity in Diversity: Madhya Pradesh's Historic Consensus on OBC Reservation

Unity in Diversity: Madhya Pradesh's Historic Consensus on OBC Reservation

 India
4
Tata Steel Awards Rs 303.13 Crore Bonus to Jamshedpur Employees

Tata Steel Awards Rs 303.13 Crore Bonus to Jamshedpur Employees

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025