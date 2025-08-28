Russian Defense Minister Inspects Troops in Ukraine
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov inspected the 'Center' group of Russian forces in Ukraine, as per his ministry's statement. He was briefed on ongoing combat operations and drone projects, highlighting Russia's continued military engagement in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:20 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov conducted an inspection of the 'Center' group of the country's military forces that are operational in Ukraine, as announced by the Russian Defense Ministry on Thursday.
During his visit, Belousov received detailed briefings on the current combat operations and advancements in drone technology, underscoring Russia's strategic interests and military initiatives in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
This visit emphasizes Russia's persistent involvement and the strategic importance of the Ukrainian conflict to its defense operations.
