Left Menu

Russian Defense Minister Inspects Troops in Ukraine

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov inspected the 'Center' group of Russian forces in Ukraine, as per his ministry's statement. He was briefed on ongoing combat operations and drone projects, highlighting Russia's continued military engagement in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:20 IST
Russian Defense Minister Inspects Troops in Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov conducted an inspection of the 'Center' group of the country's military forces that are operational in Ukraine, as announced by the Russian Defense Ministry on Thursday.

During his visit, Belousov received detailed briefings on the current combat operations and advancements in drone technology, underscoring Russia's strategic interests and military initiatives in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

This visit emphasizes Russia's persistent involvement and the strategic importance of the Ukrainian conflict to its defense operations.

TRENDING

1
Digital Revolution in India's Mining Sector: Tech Innovations Propel Growth

Digital Revolution in India's Mining Sector: Tech Innovations Propel Growth

 India
2
Vision Beyond Sight: Lt Col Dwarkesh's Journey to Gold

Vision Beyond Sight: Lt Col Dwarkesh's Journey to Gold

 India
3
Unity in Diversity: Madhya Pradesh's Historic Consensus on OBC Reservation

Unity in Diversity: Madhya Pradesh's Historic Consensus on OBC Reservation

 India
4
Tata Steel Awards Rs 303.13 Crore Bonus to Jamshedpur Employees

Tata Steel Awards Rs 303.13 Crore Bonus to Jamshedpur Employees

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025