Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov conducted an inspection of the 'Center' group of the country's military forces that are operational in Ukraine, as announced by the Russian Defense Ministry on Thursday.

During his visit, Belousov received detailed briefings on the current combat operations and advancements in drone technology, underscoring Russia's strategic interests and military initiatives in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

This visit emphasizes Russia's persistent involvement and the strategic importance of the Ukrainian conflict to its defense operations.