Tensions Escalate: UK Summons Russian Ambassador Amid Kyiv Attacks

The UK's foreign minister announced the summoning of the Russian ambassador following a series of missile and drone attacks on Ukraine by Russia. These attacks resulted in the deaths of at least 15 individuals and damage to several buildings, including the British Council and the EU Delegation in Kyiv.

In a significant diplomatic move, Britain's Foreign Minister took action on Thursday by summoning the Russian ambassador to the UK. This reaction came after a night of intense military aggression by Russia against Ukraine, causing widespread destruction and loss of life.

The attacks involved missiles and drones raining down on Kyiv, resulting in the death of at least 15 civilians and causing extensive damage to structures, including the British Council and the EU Delegation premises.

Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, the foreign minister, via his account on the platform X, expressed condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions, declaring the necessity for this violent onslaught to cease immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

