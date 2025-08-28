Tensions Escalate: UK Summons Russian Ambassador Amid Kyiv Attacks

In a significant diplomatic move, Britain's Foreign Minister took action on Thursday by summoning the Russian ambassador to the UK. This reaction came after a night of intense military aggression by Russia against Ukraine, causing widespread destruction and loss of life.

The attacks involved missiles and drones raining down on Kyiv, resulting in the death of at least 15 civilians and causing extensive damage to structures, including the British Council and the EU Delegation premises.

Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, the foreign minister, via his account on the platform X, expressed condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions, declaring the necessity for this violent onslaught to cease immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)