NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte revealed his communications with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen concerning Russia's recent aggression towards a building hosting the EU delegation in Ukraine.

Addressing members of German government parties in Wuerzburg, Rutte emphasized the seriousness of the attack but refrained from addressing current rumors of Russian intelligence activities in Europe.

The NATO Secretary General's statements highlight ongoing diplomatic efforts to manage tense relations following the incident, amid broader concerns about regional security dynamics.

