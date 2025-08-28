Left Menu

Border Diplomacy: Strengthening Security and Cooperation Between India and Bangladesh

India and Bangladesh concluded bi-annual talks in Dhaka focusing on border security issues. The meeting covered criminal attacks, drone incursions, and border infrastructure, with both sides agreeing on measures for reducing trans-border crimes. The next meeting is planned for March 2026 in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Amidst ongoing tensions, India and Bangladesh successfully wrapped up their bi-annual discussions in Dhaka, emphasizing the importance of bilateral cooperation for border security. It marked the first such visit by an Indian delegation post the political shift following Sheikh Hasina's government downfall.

Key agenda items addressed included attacks on BSF personnel by Bangladeshi criminals, drone incursions, and illegal crossings. Both nations consented to expedite the construction of a single-row fence along the border, aiming to curtail trans-border crimes, despite enduring accusations and mutual grievances.

The meeting concluded with positive notes from both sides, reaffirming their commitment to border tranquility. Upcoming talks are slated for March 2026 in India, continuing the dialogue on mutual security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

