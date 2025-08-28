Border Diplomacy: Strengthening Security and Cooperation Between India and Bangladesh

Amidst ongoing tensions, India and Bangladesh successfully wrapped up their bi-annual discussions in Dhaka, emphasizing the importance of bilateral cooperation for border security. It marked the first such visit by an Indian delegation post the political shift following Sheikh Hasina's government downfall.

Key agenda items addressed included attacks on BSF personnel by Bangladeshi criminals, drone incursions, and illegal crossings. Both nations consented to expedite the construction of a single-row fence along the border, aiming to curtail trans-border crimes, despite enduring accusations and mutual grievances.

The meeting concluded with positive notes from both sides, reaffirming their commitment to border tranquility. Upcoming talks are slated for March 2026 in India, continuing the dialogue on mutual security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)