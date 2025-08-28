Madlanga Commission Hearings Delayed Amid Procurement Failures and Disciplinary Action

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development has voiced alarm over fresh delays in the commencement of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which was expected to begin hearings on 1 September 2025. The commission, regarded as a critical mechanism for restoring public trust in state institutions, has now been forced to postpone its start due to failures in the procurement of essential infrastructure.

Concern from Parliament

Committee Chairperson Xola Nqola described the situation as unacceptable, warning that administrative lapses were undermining both the credibility of the Justice Department and the urgency of the commission’s work.

“It is especially concerning that the delay seems to be due to public servants not executing their responsibilities. This commission is of utmost importance to restore credibility for the country,” Nqola said, calling for urgent intervention from Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi.

Disciplinary Action Against Senior Officials

The fallout has already triggered disciplinary measures at the highest levels of the department. Minister Kubayi confirmed that the department has initiated disciplinary proceedings against its Director-General (DG), Advocate Doc Mashabane, citing failure to oversee timely delivery of infrastructure and logistics.

In addition, the ICT Deputy Director-General (DDG), Jabu Hlatshwayo, has been placed on immediate suspension pending a full investigation into procurement irregularities. The decision underscores growing concerns about accountability within the Justice Department and its ability to manage high-profile commissions.

Progress in Preparations

Despite the setbacks, Minister Kubayi assured South Africans that “significant progress” has been made in preparing for the hearings. During a media briefing earlier this week, she provided a detailed update on logistical and operational readiness:

Venue: The hearings will take place at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria . Final adjustments—such as installation of guard houses, turnstiles, lift programming, and office reconfiguration—are scheduled for completion this week.

Capacitation: Key appointments have been finalized, including commissioners, evidence leaders, a chief investigator with four supporting investigators, secretarial staff, and a spokesperson.

ICT and Tools of Trade: Twenty-five laptops have been delivered and are undergoing configuration. Procurement of secure ICT infrastructure, searchable forensic data storage, cybersecurity systems, and integrated communications platforms (email and website) is at the award stage and expected to conclude this week.

Communications: Cellphones have been delivered to commissioners. Streaming services for public access are being finalized in partnership with the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) and a private broadcaster.

Kubayi emphasized that transparency and public participation remain priorities, with digital streaming platforms expected to provide accessible coverage of the hearings nationwide.

Restoring Trust in Governance

The Madlanga Commission, chaired by Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, is widely seen as a test of government’s commitment to accountability and reform. While its precise mandate has not been officially outlined in detail to the public, the commission is expected to investigate alleged misconduct in governance and institutional failures that have eroded public confidence.

Nqola reiterated that Parliament would continue to monitor developments closely: “We call on the Minister to ensure there are no further delays. This commission must get underway without hindrance, as it is vital to restoring trust in the justice system.”

Looking Forward

Minister Kubayi acknowledged the embarrassment caused by the delays but stressed that lessons were being learned. She committed her department to strengthening operational efficiency and preventing similar setbacks in future commissions.

“We remain committed to ensuring that the commission begins its work without further delay and to strengthening the operational efficiency of the department to prevent similar setbacks in the future,” Kubayi said.

For many observers, the commission’s eventual launch will not only test its ability to uncover truth and deliver justice but will also serve as a barometer of government’s seriousness in confronting systemic weaknesses within state institutions.