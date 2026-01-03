India's Rising Stars Triumph in Youth ODI Against South Africa
India's U-19 cricket team defeated South Africa by 25 runs using the DLS Method. Despite early setbacks, Harvansh Pangalia's 93 and RS Ambrish's 65 led India to a formidable 301. South Africa's chase stalled due to rain, granting India victory with a remarkable batting display.
In a thrilling encounter, India's U-19 cricket team emerged victorious against South Africa by 25 runs using the DLS Method. The match, held on Saturday, saw standout performances from India's Harvansh Pangalia and RS Ambrish.
After a shaky start, the duo stabilized the innings and propelled India to a mammoth 301 in 50 overs. Pangalia's near-century of 93 off 95 balls and Ambrish's steadfast 65 laid the foundation for India's win. Despite losing four wickets early and standing at 67 for 4, the partnership between Pangalia and Ambrish brought the team back on track.
South Africa, facing a tough chase, struggled early with three quick wicket losses. Jorich Van Schalkwyk's resilient 60* provided hope, but weather interruptions led to the DLS Method being applied, securing a 25-run victory for India. South Africa's standout bowler, 17-year-old JJ Basson, claimed four wickets but couldn't turn the tide for his team.
