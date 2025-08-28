ANRF Hosts First Webinar with PMECRG Awardees, Focuses on Research Impact & Outreach

The Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) marked a new chapter in India’s research ecosystem by hosting its first Meet & Greet webinar with the inaugural cohort of Prime Minister Early Career Research Grant (PMECRG) awardees on 26 August 2025. The session witnessed enthusiastic participation, with over 560 researchers joining virtually from across the country, reflecting the strong momentum of India’s push to nurture young scientists and innovators.

ANRF’s Vision for India’s Research Future

The event featured a keynote address by Dr. Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, CEO, ANRF, who laid out the organization’s long-term vision of positioning India as a global powerhouse in research and innovation. Dr. Kalyanaraman reminded participants that ANRF is a statutory body established under the mandate of the Prime Minister of India, created to catalyze scientific advancement across disciplines and institutions.

In his remarks, he emphasized three guiding principles—Quality, Impact, and Outcomes—as the cornerstones of India’s scientific journey. He also outlined ANRF’s ongoing efforts to improve the “Ease of Doing Science”, including initiatives to reduce the administrative burden on principal investigators (PIs) so that researchers can focus more on scientific inquiry and discovery.

Encouraging Researchers to Embrace Digital Tools

A central theme of Dr. Kalyanaraman’s address was the use of digital platforms and AI tools to democratize research dissemination. He encouraged PMECRG awardees to actively engage with society through innovative formats such as Fireside Chats, Lightning Talks, podcasts, and short videos, noting that effective communication is as crucial as producing quality research.

He highlighted the transformative role of social media in bridging the gap between laboratories and the public, positioning it as a first-class tool for outreach and impact. “Your research should not only stay within the walls of academia but should also resonate with society, inspire collaboration, and inform policy,” he said.

SARAL: A Platform to Democratise Research

The session also featured Prof. Ponnurangam Kumaraguru (IIIT Hyderabad), who introduced SARAL (https://saral.democratiseresearch.in/), a digital toolset under development aimed at making research more accessible and engaging.

SARAL is designed to:

Convert research papers into videos for wider reach.

Enable multi-lingual dissemination in eleven Indian languages , ensuring inclusivity.

Provide tools for media outreach and public engagement .

Create opportunities for collaboration across institutions and disciplines.

Prof. Kumaraguru gave a live demonstration of the platform and addressed technical queries, highlighting SARAL’s potential to revolutionize how Indian research is consumed, communicated, and appreciated globally.

Addressing PMECRG Queries and Processes

The ANRF Media Team engaged directly with awardees, clarifying various technical and procedural aspects of the PMECRG scheme. They elaborated on the flexibility of the program, enabling early-career researchers to shape their projects innovatively, and provided guidance on maximizing the grant’s scope to achieve meaningful outcomes.

Participants raised questions about funding utilization, interdisciplinary collaboration, and opportunities for outreach—all of which were addressed with an emphasis on flexibility, transparency, and inclusivity in the administration of grants.

A Step Toward Democratising Research

The Meet & Greet served as more than an orientation—it was a community-building exercise. By connecting young researchers with institutional leaders, it underscored ANRF’s commitment to democratizing research and fostering a culture of collaboration.

The session highlighted how PMECRG, as a flagship program, will support early-career scientists, help them build networks, and provide opportunities for cross-pollination of ideas. It also emphasized that research impact must extend beyond academic journals, reaching industry, policy, and the wider public.

Looking Ahead: More Webinars to Support Researchers

As part of its ongoing support for the research community, ANRF announced plans to organize more such interactive webinars focusing on grant processes, administrative ease, and research communication strategies.

This approach reflects ANRF’s broader mission of making India not just a producer of knowledge, but also a global leader in research-driven impact, ensuring that science serves society and addresses real-world challenges.

The inaugural PMECRG webinar ended on a note of optimism, with young researchers encouraged to embrace innovation, outreach, and collaboration as defining features of their careers.