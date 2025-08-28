Left Menu

National Human Rights Commission Investigates Harrowing Case of Child Abuse

The National Human Rights Commission is probing the alleged sexual abuse of a seven-year-old by a mosque imam in Roorkee. Notices have been sent to Haridwar authorities demanding answers within two weeks. The imam faces charges under the POCSO Act and criminal intimidation.

Updated: 28-08-2025 18:47 IST
The National Human Rights Commission has launched an investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of a seven-year-old boy by a mosque imam in Roorkee, as reported by media outlets.

After the boy confided in his family, the incident prompted action from the Haridwar district authorities. The NHRC has demanded a detailed report within two weeks.

The accused imam has been charged under the POCSO Act and criminal intimidation, facing judicial custody following a local court's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

