National Human Rights Commission Investigates Harrowing Case of Child Abuse

The National Human Rights Commission has launched an investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of a seven-year-old boy by a mosque imam in Roorkee, as reported by media outlets.

After the boy confided in his family, the incident prompted action from the Haridwar district authorities. The NHRC has demanded a detailed report within two weeks.

The accused imam has been charged under the POCSO Act and criminal intimidation, facing judicial custody following a local court's decision.

