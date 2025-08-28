National Human Rights Commission Investigates Harrowing Case of Child Abuse
The National Human Rights Commission is probing the alleged sexual abuse of a seven-year-old by a mosque imam in Roorkee. Notices have been sent to Haridwar authorities demanding answers within two weeks. The imam faces charges under the POCSO Act and criminal intimidation.
The National Human Rights Commission has launched an investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of a seven-year-old boy by a mosque imam in Roorkee, as reported by media outlets.
After the boy confided in his family, the incident prompted action from the Haridwar district authorities. The NHRC has demanded a detailed report within two weeks.
The accused imam has been charged under the POCSO Act and criminal intimidation, facing judicial custody following a local court's decision.
