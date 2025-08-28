Army Hospital Research & Referral Performs India’s First Robotic Laser Cataract Surgery

In a historic advancement for military healthcare in India, the Army Hospital Research and Referral (AHRR), New Delhi, has achieved a pioneering medical breakthrough by becoming the first government institute in India and the second in South Asia to perform Robotic Custom Laser Cataract Surgery using the cutting-edge ALLY Adaptive Cataract Treatment System. The milestone was achieved on August 28, 2025, by the Ophthalmology Department of AHRR, marking its successful foray into the frontier of robotic, bladeless, and computer-guided eye surgery.

A New Era in Ophthalmology at AHRR

The landmark procedure was carried out by Brigadier SK Mishra, a senior ophthalmic surgeon at AHRR, on a 61-year-old patient. This was the hospital’s first-ever Femto-second Laser Assisted Cataract Surgery (FLACS), a state-of-the-art technique that integrates robotics and laser technology into cataract removal, ensuring unprecedented levels of precision and safety.

Unlike conventional cataract surgery—which is still widely practiced and highly effective—FLACS employs a femtosecond laser to automate critical surgical steps. This includes corneal incisions, capsulotomy (opening of the lens capsule), and cataract fragmentation, all performed with micron-level accuracy. The bladeless technology reduces surgical variability, shortens operative time, and improves outcomes for patients, making it a transformative tool in ophthalmic care.

Technological Milestone for Military Medicine

The incorporation of the ALLY Adaptive Cataract Treatment System represents not just an achievement in clinical capability but also a leap in military medical preparedness. The system ensures greater consistency, improved patient safety, and faster recovery, which are particularly vital for the Armed Forces community where operational readiness and health resilience are paramount.

AHRR’s Ophthalmology Department, already a center of excellence, has now positioned itself among the global leaders in laser-assisted cataract surgery. By adopting robotic-guided FLACS, the hospital strengthens its ability to deliver world-class treatment to defense personnel, veterans, and their families, while also setting a precedent for government healthcare institutions nationwide.

Guided by Leadership and Vision

The achievement comes under the strategic vision and support of the Armed Forces’ top leadership, including Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, and Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin. Their guidance has emphasized the importance of adopting advanced medical technologies to ensure that defense personnel receive the best possible healthcare solutions.

AHRR’s Legacy of Clinical Excellence

The Army Hospital Research and Referral has a long-standing reputation for being at the forefront of medical innovation in India’s Armed Forces. With this milestone, the Ophthalmology Department has entered a new chapter of advanced surgical care, reinforcing its commitment to continuous improvement in healthcare delivery.

The adoption of FLACS is expected to expand the hospital’s research, training, and clinical capabilities, ensuring that future generations of ophthalmologists in the Armed Forces are trained in the latest surgical techniques. It also opens opportunities for collaboration with global leaders in medical technology, thereby strengthening India’s position in advanced eye care research and practice.

Looking Ahead

This achievement not only represents a technological leap for AHRR but also signals the broader modernization of healthcare within India’s defense services. With its combination of robotics, precision lasers, and digital integration, FLACS holds immense promise for improving patient safety, reducing complication rates, and achieving superior visual outcomes.

The success of this pioneering surgery at AHRR serves as a testament to the Armed Forces Medical Services’ dedication to innovation, excellence, and patient-centric care, ensuring that those who serve the nation have access to the most advanced medical technologies available.