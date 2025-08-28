Left Menu

Sambhal Confidential: Allegations of a Leaked Report Intensify Political Tensions

The Samajwadi Party and Congress criticized BJP leaders for alleged leaks of a confidential report on the Sambhal violence, which claims a demographic shift. Both parties accuse the BJP of manipulating the report's findings to promote Hindu-Muslim tensions. The document remains confidential until presented to the state government and assembly.

Updated: 28-08-2025 19:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Samajwadi Party and the Congress strongly criticized the BJP for remarks regarding a judicial commission report on the November 2024 Sambhal violence. They accused BJP leaders of inflaming tensions with claims of a "demographic shift," allegedly detailed in the so-called "confidential" report.

Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadauria expressed disbelief at how the report's confidential contents were seemingly known to BJP members. Congress president Ajay Rai condemned the alleged leak, accusing the BJP of spreading Hindu-Muslim divide, while urging the state government to maintain confidentiality and penalize violations.

The report, about recent violence claiming four lives near a historic mosque, was submitted to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by a panel led by retired judge Devendra Kumar Arora. Despite speculation of significant demographic changes, the report's specifics remain confidential until officially introduced to the state Cabinet and assembly.

