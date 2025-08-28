Canada and India Appoint New Envoy Amid Thawing Diplomatic Ties

In a significant diplomatic development, Canada has appointed Christopher Cooter as its new high commissioner to India. This move, announced on Thursday, showcases the warming relations between the two countries.

The high commissioner's post had been vacant since the previous official's departure last year. Cooter, an experienced diplomat, steps into this role during a period of improving bilateral relations.

The ties between Canada and India were strained in 2023 when ex-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged India's involvement in the assassination of a Canadian Sikh separatist, a claim that India firmly denied.

(With inputs from agencies.)