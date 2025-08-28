Canada and India Appoint New Envoy Amid Thawing Diplomatic Ties
Canada appoints veteran diplomat Christopher Cooter as the new high commissioner to India, signaling improving diplomatic relations. This appointment follows a period of strained ties due to past accusations by former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau involving India in the killing of a Sikh separatist, which India denied.
In a significant diplomatic development, Canada has appointed Christopher Cooter as its new high commissioner to India. This move, announced on Thursday, showcases the warming relations between the two countries.
The high commissioner's post had been vacant since the previous official's departure last year. Cooter, an experienced diplomat, steps into this role during a period of improving bilateral relations.
The ties between Canada and India were strained in 2023 when ex-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged India's involvement in the assassination of a Canadian Sikh separatist, a claim that India firmly denied.
