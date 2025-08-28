Tragedy in Hathras: Justice Awaits After Devastating Stampede
A devastating stampede during a religious gathering in Hathras on July 2, 2024, resulted in 121 fatalities. Testimonies, including that of Sub-Inspector Brijesh Pandey, are underway. The case has named 11 accused, out on bail, with hearings scheduled every Thursday. A community seeks justice amidst ongoing trial proceedings.
A tragic stampede claimed 121 lives during a religious gathering in Hathras on July 2, 2024. Most victims were women and children.
The hearing for the stampede case continues, with Sub-Inspector Brijesh Pandey's testimony recorded, and the court summoning Inspector Anoop Singh next.
Eleven individuals are accused, including a godman's aide. The trial progresses with hearings every Thursday in pursuit of justice.
