Tragedy in Hathras: Justice Awaits After Devastating Stampede

A devastating stampede during a religious gathering in Hathras on July 2, 2024, resulted in 121 fatalities. Testimonies, including that of Sub-Inspector Brijesh Pandey, are underway. The case has named 11 accused, out on bail, with hearings scheduled every Thursday. A community seeks justice amidst ongoing trial proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:40 IST
A tragic stampede claimed 121 lives during a religious gathering in Hathras on July 2, 2024. Most victims were women and children.

The hearing for the stampede case continues, with Sub-Inspector Brijesh Pandey's testimony recorded, and the court summoning Inspector Anoop Singh next.

Eleven individuals are accused, including a godman's aide. The trial progresses with hearings every Thursday in pursuit of justice.

