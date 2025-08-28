Supreme Court Questions Governor's Power in Withholding Bill Assent

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, questioned the Governor's potential to withhold assent on legislation indefinitely, undermining the term 'as soon as possible' in Article 200's context. Chief Justice B R Gavai inquired whether the constitutional framers' intentions could be ignored.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi argued that Governors withholding assent even to money bills oversteps their role, making them akin to a 'super Chief Minister.' Such actions risk nullifying Article 200, he said. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta noted the President's interest in Supreme Court opinions regarding this issue.

Debates centered around the Governor's discretion in bill assent, with Singhvi emphasizing their minimal role as titular heads. The Supreme Court is considering whether judicial authority can enforce a timeframe on Governors and the President concerning bill approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)