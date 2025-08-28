Mumbai Court Denies Bail to Politician's Son in Notorious Hit-and-Run Case

A Mumbai court has denied bail to Mihir Shah, the alleged perpetrator in a fatal BMW hit-and-run incident, citing his 'merciless' conduct that suggests he felt above the law.

The tragic incident occurred over a year ago, when Shah's vehicle struck and killed a 45-year-old woman in Mumbai. Despite the completion of the investigation and filing of a chargesheet, Shah remains incarcerated.

The court decided that granting bail could send a negative societal message, given Shah's political connections and potential to influence the judicial process.

(With inputs from agencies.)