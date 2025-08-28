Mumbai Court Denies Bail to Politician's Son in Notorious Hit-and-Run Case
A Mumbai court has denied bail to Mihir Shah, accused in a fatal hit-and-run case involving a BMW. The court cited Shah's 'merciless' behavior and potential influence due to his political and financial background. The incident resulted in one fatality and has been widely reported in media.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:04 IST
- Country:
- India
A Mumbai court has denied bail to Mihir Shah, the alleged perpetrator in a fatal BMW hit-and-run incident, citing his 'merciless' conduct that suggests he felt above the law.
The tragic incident occurred over a year ago, when Shah's vehicle struck and killed a 45-year-old woman in Mumbai. Despite the completion of the investigation and filing of a chargesheet, Shah remains incarcerated.
The court decided that granting bail could send a negative societal message, given Shah's political connections and potential to influence the judicial process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement