Mumbai Court Denies Bail to Politician's Son in Notorious Hit-and-Run Case

A Mumbai court has denied bail to Mihir Shah, accused in a fatal hit-and-run case involving a BMW. The court cited Shah's 'merciless' behavior and potential influence due to his political and financial background. The incident resulted in one fatality and has been widely reported in media.

A Mumbai court has denied bail to Mihir Shah, the alleged perpetrator in a fatal BMW hit-and-run incident, citing his 'merciless' conduct that suggests he felt above the law.

The tragic incident occurred over a year ago, when Shah's vehicle struck and killed a 45-year-old woman in Mumbai. Despite the completion of the investigation and filing of a chargesheet, Shah remains incarcerated.

The court decided that granting bail could send a negative societal message, given Shah's political connections and potential to influence the judicial process.

