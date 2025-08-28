Children Caught in Haiti's Armed Conflict

The alarming involvement of children in Haiti's armed groups was spotlighted by the United Nations on Thursday. According to their report, children make up an estimated half of these groups' members.

UNICEF's chief underscored the urgency of this crisis, urging global leaders to intensify their efforts to safeguard the nation's youth and restore safety.

Meanwhile, a U.N.-endorsed mission, predominantly comprised of Kenyan police officers, is struggling to gain traction due to insufficient funding and resources, emphasizing the need for more robust international support.

(With inputs from agencies.)