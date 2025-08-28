Left Menu

Children Caught in Haiti's Armed Conflict

The United Nations highlights that children represent nearly half of the members in Haiti's armed groups. UN officials call for stronger international assistance to mitigate violence, citing challenges faced by the Kenyan police-led mission due to inadequate resources.

The alarming involvement of children in Haiti's armed groups was spotlighted by the United Nations on Thursday. According to their report, children make up an estimated half of these groups' members.

UNICEF's chief underscored the urgency of this crisis, urging global leaders to intensify their efforts to safeguard the nation's youth and restore safety.

Meanwhile, a U.N.-endorsed mission, predominantly comprised of Kenyan police officers, is struggling to gain traction due to insufficient funding and resources, emphasizing the need for more robust international support.

