Fresh Complaint Revives Unresolved Dharmasthala Tragedy

Kusumavati, mother of Sowjanya, submitted a fresh complaint to the SIT regarding her daughter's unsolved rape and murder case from 2012. She cited testimonies and media reports indicating influential threats and undisclosed perpetrators. Kusumavati urged for further investigation, including a narco-test, to seek justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kusumavati, mother of the late Sowjanya, reignited the demand for justice in the unresolved case of her daughter's rape and murder in Dharmasthala, with a new complaint to the Special Investigation Team (SIT). The case, which dates back to October 9, 2012, remains shrouded in mystery, with perpetrators still at large despite investigations by the CBI and interventions from the Supreme Court.

In her recent complaint, Kusumavati highlighted concerning statements from Ratna, sister of Chinnaiah, suggesting her brother was threatened by powerful individuals in 2014 due to his knowledge of Sowjanya's tragic death. She further called upon the government to conduct a narco-test on Chinnaiah, the key suspect, a move she believes could unravel the truth behind the crime.

Public frustration is mounting as the SIT continues its probe into Chinnaiah's alleged involvement in disposing bodies linked to the case. Kusumavati, deeply disheartened, seeks long-overdue justice, casting a spotlight on the handling of the investigation over the past decade.

