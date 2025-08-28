Left Menu

Assembly Chaos: Speaker Calls for Prioritizing Public Voice Over Party Politics

Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato highlighted concerns over disruptions during the monsoon session, stressing that public voice should take precedence during Question Hour. Echoing distress, he urged for prioritizing people over party directives. Despite a turbulent session, significant questions and bills were addressed, including a Bharat Ratna proposal for Shibu Soren.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato raised alarms over continuous interruptions during the assembly's four-day monsoon session.

Mahato, in an appeal while adjourning the House sine die, stressed the importance of prioritizing the public's voice, especially during Question Hour, and criticized members for often placing party politics over public concerns.

Despite the disruptions, major legislative activities, including the passage of a supplementary budget and five bills, were completed. Additionally, the assembly endorsed a resolution for Bharat Ratna for tribal leader Shibu Soren.

(With inputs from agencies.)

