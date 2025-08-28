Assembly Chaos: Speaker Calls for Prioritizing Public Voice Over Party Politics

On Thursday, Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato raised alarms over continuous interruptions during the assembly's four-day monsoon session.

Mahato, in an appeal while adjourning the House sine die, stressed the importance of prioritizing the public's voice, especially during Question Hour, and criticized members for often placing party politics over public concerns.

Despite the disruptions, major legislative activities, including the passage of a supplementary budget and five bills, were completed. Additionally, the assembly endorsed a resolution for Bharat Ratna for tribal leader Shibu Soren.

