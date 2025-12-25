Mogadishu Votes: Somalia's Leap Toward Democracy Sparks Controversy
Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, prepares for its historic one-person, one-vote election in over 50 years, moving away from a clan-based system. The vote, though a sign of democratic progress, is contested by opposition parties, which claim it favors the incumbent government and risks destabilizing the federal structure.
For the first time since 1969, residents of Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, are set to participate in a groundbreaking local election on Thursday, marking a significant departure from the country's traditional clan-based power-sharing system.
Organized by the federal government, the election involves voting for local council members across Mogadishu's 16 districts. However, the process has drawn criticism from opposition parties that have dismissed it as flawed and criticized it for being one-sided.
This election represents a step toward broader democratic practices in Somalia, aiming to expand direct voting to the national level over time. However, the unresolved constitutional status of the capital and political disagreements pose significant challenges to this transition.
