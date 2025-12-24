Alliance for Democracy: Congress and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha Unite

The Congress party and the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, led by Mahadev Jankar, officially announced their alliance on Wednesday for the upcoming municipal corporation and Zilla Parishad elections in Maharashtra.

State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal and Jankar emphasized that their collaboration aims to safeguard democracy and the Constitution, without revealing any seat-sharing details. While the elections for 29 municipal corporations are set for January 15, 2026, the schedule for ZP polls remains pending.

Sapkal reiterated the Congress's intent to partner with like-minded parties, highlighting past collaborations in municipal and nagar panchayat elections. He described Jankar as a significant voice of the Bahujan community, and Jankar similarly credited leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar for inspiring the alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)