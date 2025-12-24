Left Menu

Alliance for Democracy: Congress and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha Unite

The Congress party and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, led by Mahadev Jankar, have formed an alliance for upcoming municipal and Zilla Parishad elections in Maharashtra. The partnership aims to protect democracy and the Constitution. No seats arrangement has been disclosed yet. Elections start January 15, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 17:51 IST
Alliance for Democracy: Congress and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha Unite
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party and the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, led by Mahadev Jankar, officially announced their alliance on Wednesday for the upcoming municipal corporation and Zilla Parishad elections in Maharashtra.

State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal and Jankar emphasized that their collaboration aims to safeguard democracy and the Constitution, without revealing any seat-sharing details. While the elections for 29 municipal corporations are set for January 15, 2026, the schedule for ZP polls remains pending.

Sapkal reiterated the Congress's intent to partner with like-minded parties, highlighting past collaborations in municipal and nagar panchayat elections. He described Jankar as a significant voice of the Bahujan community, and Jankar similarly credited leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar for inspiring the alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025