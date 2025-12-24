Left Menu

Myanmar's Tumultuous Path to Democracy: Election Insights

Myanmar is set to hold elections aiming to reinstate civilian rule after a 2021 coup. The military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party is a major participant. A total of 664 seats are contested, but some regions are excluded due to civil unrest. Military remains influential with seat allocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 14:41 IST
Myanmar's Tumultuous Path to Democracy: Election Insights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Myanmar is preparing for its first round of voting in a general election on Sunday, which the military government claims will help reestablish civilian rule following a 2021 coup. This election marks an attempt by Myanmar to return to a more democratic governance structure.

Over the past 35 years, Myanmar has held four national elections, but only those in 2010 and 2015 led to elected governments. Previous elections, including the annulled 2020 vote, were overshadowed by military interventions. This election features 4,963 registered candidates, with the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party having a substantial presence.

The election's first two rounds will occur on December 28 and January 11, but ongoing civil conflict leaves dates unsettled in several townships. The constitution grants the military 25% of the seats, ensuring continued influence in the political landscape. The new parliament must convene within 90 days to elect speakers and a president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025