Myanmar's Tumultuous Path to Democracy: Election Insights
Myanmar is set to hold elections aiming to reinstate civilian rule after a 2021 coup. The military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party is a major participant. A total of 664 seats are contested, but some regions are excluded due to civil unrest. Military remains influential with seat allocations.
Myanmar is preparing for its first round of voting in a general election on Sunday, which the military government claims will help reestablish civilian rule following a 2021 coup. This election marks an attempt by Myanmar to return to a more democratic governance structure.
Over the past 35 years, Myanmar has held four national elections, but only those in 2010 and 2015 led to elected governments. Previous elections, including the annulled 2020 vote, were overshadowed by military interventions. This election features 4,963 registered candidates, with the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party having a substantial presence.
The election's first two rounds will occur on December 28 and January 11, but ongoing civil conflict leaves dates unsettled in several townships. The constitution grants the military 25% of the seats, ensuring continued influence in the political landscape. The new parliament must convene within 90 days to elect speakers and a president.
(With inputs from agencies.)
